© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Van Gisbergen eyes playoff push after Sonoma win

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published June 29, 2026 at 9:05 AM EDT

New Zealander Shane Van Gisbergen is aiming for a NASCAR Cup Series playoff spot after winning Sunday’s road course race in Sonoma, California.

It was his eighth road course victory in 16 starts. Van Gisbergen now turns his focus to the next race on the schedule, an oval at Chicagoland Speedway, as he competes for Concord-based Trackhouse Racing.

“I mean, now I just have to do my best every week and keep improving, don’t do anything stupid — just accumulate points,” Van Gisbergen said. “I can’t get in stupid accidents like Pocono with people. Tenth to 15th is good enough for us, and better if we can. And yeah, try and get stage points — that’s always been something difficult I’ve found on ovals — so qualify well, start up front and hopefully we get better.”

Van Gisbergen is 14th in the Cup Series standings, with 16 drivers making the playoffs.

Despite finishing 26th on Sunday, Denny Hamlin now leads the overall standings by one point over Tyler Reddick. Reddick finished last at Sonoma after an early mechanical issue.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain