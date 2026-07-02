Tim Ream, Charlotte FC star and Team USA captain, says red card tested resolve

The U.S. men’s national soccer team is advancing to the Round of 16 in the World Cup for the first time since 2002.

The U.S. defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 on Wednesday.

Folarin Balogun scored for the United States but was later ejected after receiving a controversial red card.

Team captain Tim Ream, who plays for Charlotte FC, said playing with 10 men for the final 30 minutes tested the team’s resolve.

“We knew it’s there. We knew it’s been there,” Ream said. “We know who we are. The red card comes out, and that’s just the way things go. You look around and say, ‘This is us. This is what we have to do.’”

“We buckle down and do everything you possibly can to keep the ball out of the net,” he added.

The U.S. will face Belgium on Monday night in Seattle in the next round.