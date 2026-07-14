Charlotte FC signs Allan Saint-Maximin as MLS season resumes

Charlotte FC returned to training this week as the club prepares for Major League Soccer play to resume following the World Cup break.

On Monday, the team announced it has signed Allan Saint-Maximin to a three-year contract. The 29-year-old French attacker will replace the departing Wilfried Zaha.

Coach Dean Smith said he recently met with Saint-Maximin and believes the former Premier League player will bring leadership and experience to the squad.

“The way he plays, the way he trains, I think naturally, our players will see him as a leader,” Smith said. “I think he'll want to get involved with the leadership group, and that was part of our chat that we had. So I'm excited for that because his football intelligence is excellent. So I think he can actually bring that to the table.”

Smith described Saint-Maximin as an elite attacking talent whose football intelligence can help the team on and off the field.

Charlotte FC returns to MLS action next week when it hosts Atlanta United.