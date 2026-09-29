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NEWS BRIEFS

Hornets open camp with revamped roster, Naz Reid touts versatility

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published September 29, 2026 at 11:18 AM EDT

The Charlotte Hornets have opened training camp in Charleston, South Carolina, with a significantly different roster after an offseason that included trades involving point guard LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges.

Charlotte acquired several veteran players, including center Naz Reid, who averaged 13 points and six rebounds per game last season with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Speaking during a press conference Monday, Reid said the Hornets' roster is built around versatility on both ends of the floor.

"We've got a group of guys who can guard at a high level night in and night out, being able to switch one through five," Reid said. "Offensively, we're able to score at a high level and shoot the 3-ball at a high level. It's not just the first five. We have a whole team that can do that."

The Hornets will play their first preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets on Oct. 6.
Sports
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.