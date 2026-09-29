Hornets open camp with revamped roster, Naz Reid touts versatility

The Charlotte Hornets have opened training camp in Charleston, South Carolina, with a significantly different roster after an offseason that included trades involving point guard LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges.

Charlotte acquired several veteran players, including center Naz Reid, who averaged 13 points and six rebounds per game last season with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Speaking during a press conference Monday, Reid said the Hornets' roster is built around versatility on both ends of the floor.

"We've got a group of guys who can guard at a high level night in and night out, being able to switch one through five," Reid said. "Offensively, we're able to score at a high level and shoot the 3-ball at a high level. It's not just the first five. We have a whole team that can do that."

The Hornets will play their first preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets on Oct. 6.