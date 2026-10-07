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NEWS BRIEFS

Hornets open preseason with loss to Nets as McNeely scores 14

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published October 7, 2026 at 10:12 AM EDT

The Charlotte Hornets opened preseason play Tuesday night with a 124-90 loss to the Brooklyn Nets at Spectrum Center.

The Hornets played without starters Coby White, Kon Kneppel and Brandon Miller, who are all dealing with injuries.

Liam McNeely led Charlotte with 14 points, all of them coming in the third quarter.

McNeely said it was beneficial to face an opponent after spending weeks practicing against teammates, but acknowledged the Hornets did not play well.

“It’s always good to go against somebody else. You get tired of going up against each other every day,” McNeely said. “It was good to play against somebody else, but I wouldn’t say we did a great job of it. Obviously, we got outscored by a lot. Twenty-five turnovers just can’t happen.”

The Hornets will play their final home preseason game Sunday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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