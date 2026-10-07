Hornets open preseason with loss to Nets as McNeely scores 14

The Charlotte Hornets opened preseason play Tuesday night with a 124-90 loss to the Brooklyn Nets at Spectrum Center.

The Hornets played without starters Coby White, Kon Kneppel and Brandon Miller, who are all dealing with injuries.

Liam McNeely led Charlotte with 14 points, all of them coming in the third quarter.

McNeely said it was beneficial to face an opponent after spending weeks practicing against teammates, but acknowledged the Hornets did not play well.

“It’s always good to go against somebody else. You get tired of going up against each other every day,” McNeely said. “It was good to play against somebody else, but I wouldn’t say we did a great job of it. Obviously, we got outscored by a lot. Twenty-five turnovers just can’t happen.”

The Hornets will play their final home preseason game Sunday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.