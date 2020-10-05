2014 Election

-
Updated at 7:30 p.m. ETU.S. Sen. Thom Tillis and the state Republican party paid a controversial political consulting firm $345,000 to help target voters…
A national watchdog group has filed complaints with the IRS and the Federal Election Commission claiming a North Carolina nonprofit broke campaign finance…
In addition to electing new federal, state and local lawmakers, North Carolinians voted for 144 new judges, from the state’s Supreme Court down to…
North Carolina’s US Senate candidates are counting down the hours to Election day Tuesday. Incumbent Democrat Kay Hagan and Republican challenger Thom…
One of the most controversial special interest groups in North Carolina is back. The group is Justice For All NC. They are a conservative political action…
“Tar Heeled and Feathered” is the headline of a report released Thursday.No, it’s not about any scandal at Chapel Hill.Instead, the study from the Center…
Today is the first day of early voting in North Carolina for next month’s election. Because of a law passed last year by Republicans in the General…
Normally, when a high profile politician sits down with a news program, it’s billed as an interview. If the politician in question is a big enough name,…
Come Election Day, the candidate who’s listed first on the ballot has an advantage. At least that’s the conventional wisdom. But a new survey from Elon…
Throughout the campaign for US Senate you’ve heard this line again and again from Speaker Thom Tillis:Tonight when Hagan and Tillis meet for their third…