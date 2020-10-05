2018 Primary

-
President Donald Trump's appearance in South Carolina last night was billed as a campaign rally for Governor Henry McMaster before today's Republican…
-
Updated 1:25 p.m.Ninth district Congressman Robert Pittenger wants an apology from Mark Harris before endorsing him in the general election.The three-term…
-
Fifteen days of early voting are over and Tuesday is primary day across North Carolina. Republican and Democratic candidates are seeking their parties'…
-
Duane Hall stands behind a large wooden desk on the second floor of his law office in downtown Raleigh. The Governor’s Mansion is visible out the window...
-
Early voting for the 2018 North Carolina primary elections will begin on April 19.The first one-stop early voting location at the Hal Marshall government…
-
Primaries are gearing up in North Carolina and the voter registrationf deadline is fast approaching. Here's what voters in Mecklenburg County need to know…
-
U.S. Rep. Alma Adams (D-Charlotte) formally kicked off her campaign for re-election Sunday and announced endorsements from local elected officials. Adams…