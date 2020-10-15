2020 S.C. Election

-
On the Friday night before Election Day, Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison met in South Carolina's capital city of Columbia for their second and final debate, clashing over issues related to criminal justice reform, health care and political sniping in a Senate matchup that has shattered fundraising records and commanded national attention.
These are the 13 races that will determine control of the Senate in the next Congress. To win control, Democrats would need to net-gain four seats, or three seats plus control of the White House.
A federal judge in South Carolina has ruled that county election boards in the state cannot reject any absentee-by-mail ballots because the voter’s signature doesn’t match the one they have on file. The ruling comes after South Carolina’s elections director discovered some counties were using signature matching procedures that were illegal under state law.
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has continued to rake in campaign cash in the closing days of his bid for a fourth term, raising about $1 million a day for the first two weeks of October.
South Carolina has already surpassed its record for the number of votes before Election Day. More than 600,000 people have either cast ballots in person or by mail. And there's still a week and a half left to go. WFAE's Lisa Worf talks with York County spokeswoman Beth Covington about how it's going.
Jaime Harrison raised a record-shattering $57 million last quarter in his bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, but the South Carolina Democrat told The Associated Press on Thursday that the cash is already spent.
The Senate race in South Carolina is living up to the state's reputation for political shenanigans as campaigning between U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison enters its closing days.
South Carolina Democrat Jaime Harrison has shattered congressional fundraising records, with his U.S. Senate campaign reporting he raised $57 million in the final quarter in the race against Republican incumbent Lindsey Graham.
Lindsey Graham and Jamie Harrison took part in individual interviews with two television journalists after Harrison threatened to tank the debate over concerns related to Graham’s exposure to other GOP senators who recently tested positive for the virus.
Attorneys told members of South Carolina's election commission that the state has no authority to create a process to fix mail-in ballots missing a witness signature.