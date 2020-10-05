-
Several weeks into the nearly worldwide stay-at-home orders, we’re living a real-life experiment about economics and our planet. New data and images show…
The American Lung Association's annual air quality report is out. It gives good grades overall for air quality in the Carolinas, though some cities saw…
Do you drive to and from work in the Charlotte area? Several local groups are promoting a bit of a competition this month called the Clean Commute…
An annual report out this week shows air quality in North Carolina and other southeastern states is continuing to improve. Federal and state laws have…
As dry conditions move east from North Carolina's mountains, five counties are now in an 'exceptional' drought - the highest level as determined by the…
If you're on a North Carolina mountaintop on a sunny day this summer, expect a great view… maybe the clearest in decades. State environmental officials…
State environmental officials are suing the federal EPA again, this time over North Carolina’s possible inclusion on a list of states that contribute to…
A light installation that went up Friday night on an uptown building is more than a work of art. It’s a bit of science, too, visualizing the quality of…
Charlotte’s air quality no longer violates federal standards. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says ozone readings now meet levels consistent with…
People are sneezing, coughing and speaking with nasal accents all over the city. Not unusual for this time of year when trees and flowers are in bloom and…