© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mecklenburg County pledges to safeguard air quality amid federal regulation rollbacks

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published September 9, 2025 at 10:12 PM EDT
railsnroots
/
Flickr

Congress has cut federal funding for public media — an $800,000 loss for WFAE. We count on readers like you to protect our nonprofit newsroom. Become a monthly member and sustain local journalism.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced in March that it was reevaluating its air quality standard for fine-particulate matter, also called soot.

That sparked concern for Mecklenburg County Commissioner Elaine Powell during Tuesday’s county environmental stewardship meeting.

“As we talk about the federal health-based standards that we’re meeting — which is wonderful — there are threats,” Powell said. “How are we preparing for the threats?”

The county is compliant with the current standard and has been compliant with federal standards for the last 10 years. County air quality program manager Megan Green said that’s not going to change.

“Our mission is to make sure that we have healthy air here and that we’re protective of public health,” Green said. “We’re going to continue that work, even as standards change.”

That work includes initiatives like August’s Fresh Air Rides campaign, in which the city and county challenged commuters to reduce single-occupancy vehicle trips — in total, county commuters avoided 1,700 trips and 16,500 miles.

Sign up for our weekly climate newsletter


SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

WFAE remains committed to our mission: to serve our community with fact-based, nonpartisan journalism. But our ability to do that depends on the strength of the financial response from the communities we serve. Please support our journalism by contributing today.
Tags
Energy & Environment Environmentair quality
Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
See stories by Zachary Turner