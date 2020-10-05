-
A giant American flag will continue to fly over a Gander RV dealership along Interstate 77 in Statesville. City Council reached an agreement Monday with…
The city council in Statesville, North Carolina, and outdoor store Gander RV remain at an impasse over a 40-by-80-foot American flag.
Statesville is moving ahead with changing its flag size restriction following a fight over the size of an American flag off Interstate 77.The city’s…
In Statesville – there’s a big flap brewing over a big flag. The city has sued “Camping World” because its American flag is deemed too big. The city…