President Trump welcomed Andrew Brunson to the White House Saturday, celebrating the North Carolina pastor’s release from nearly two years of confinement…
Andrew Brunson's arrest in Turkey raised tension between the two longtime allies. Now, the pastor has returned — and President Trump greeted him Saturday at the White House.
A Turkish court has convicted an American pastor at the center of a Turkish-American diplomatic dispute of terror charges, but has released him from house…
South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham wants to avoid further sanctions on Turkey that he says could hurt a fiber plant in Anderson County. According to…
Andrew Brunson was swept up in the arrests that followed the failed 2016 coup in Turkey. Now, he's become a focus of tensions between NATO allies — tensions that substantially escalated Wednesday.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has spoken to his Turkish counterpart about a North Carolina pastor detained on terrorism and espionage charges.The move…
In a move that is winning praise from religious conservatives, the Trump administration threatened sanctions if Turkey does not release an American evangelical pastor.
A North Carolina pastor who has been in Turkish custody for nearly two years on terror and espionage charges will be put under house arrest as his trial…
A Turkish court on Wednesday again denied a request for the release from custody of a North Carolina pastor based in Turkey who is on trial on charges of…
U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis took to the Senate floor today to call out the Turkish government for imprisoning a pastor originally from North Carolina.Andrew…