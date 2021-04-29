© 2021 WFAE
  • The new iMac computers, which were unveiled on April 20, are displayed in this illustration photographed in La Habra, Calif. Apple said it could suffer a hit to its revenue as production of iPads and Macs could be impacted by a shortage of chips.
    Business
    Get Ready For A Shortage Of iPads And MacBooks
    Camila Domonoske
    ,
    The global shortage of chips could hurt production of iPads and Macs, costing Apple $3 billion to $4 billion in revenue, in what is the latest example of a company being hit by supply constraints.
  • Apple Store
    Business
    What Does Apple's Announcement Mean For North Carolina?
    Marshall Terry
    ,
    Earlier this week, Apple announced it will built its first East Coast campus in the Research Triangle area. It's supposed to bring at least 3,000 jobs with an average salary of $187,000. Are there downsides to the move? The Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter's Tony Mecia talks with WFAE "Morning Edition" co-host Marshall Terry about that and more in this week's BizWorthy.