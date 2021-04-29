-
The global shortage of chips could hurt production of iPads and Macs, costing Apple $3 billion to $4 billion in revenue, in what is the latest example of a company being hit by supply constraints.
Earlier this week, Apple announced it will built its first East Coast campus in the Research Triangle area. It's supposed to bring at least 3,000 jobs with an average salary of $187,000. Are there downsides to the move? The Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter's Tony Mecia talks with WFAE "Morning Edition" co-host Marshall Terry about that and more in this week's BizWorthy.