Ballantyne Home Explosion

An investigation has found that a deadly home explosion in Ballantyne on July 2 was caused by an accidental gas leak inside the residence. The blast…
The Charlotte Fire Department met with media Wednesday regarding the ongoing investigation into a residential explosion in Ballantyne.Fire Department…
Investigators continued searching the rubble of a south Charlotte home Wednesday as they try to learn what caused an explosion Tuesday that killed one…
Updated 4:24 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, Charlotte Fire Marshall John Leonard said investigators determined an interior gas leak caused the explosion that…