-
Since March, Banana giant Chiquita has been preparing to merge with Fyffes, an Irish fruit company, to become the world’s largest banana seller. Today,…
-
"A celebration of new beginnings" is what Chiquita CEO Ed Lonergan called the company's annual meeting in Charlotte on Thursday. Only about 100…
-
Chiquita will hold its annual shareholders meeting in Charlotte for the first time Thursday. It's a sign the company's relocation from Cincinnati is…
-
The new CEO charged with restoring Chiquita's profits is on the job now and busy introducing himself to the company's 20,000 employees.Just before…