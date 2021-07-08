-
BLKMRKTCLT's "Nu Growth" exhibition will highlight the works of six Charlotte-area Black women artists with pop-up showcases at its Camp North End gallery over the next month.
Charlotte’s Durag Fest is back. The annual event that began in 2018 celebrates Black fashion and culture on Juneteenth. This year’s festival will be at multiple locations, but the event’s founder says it’s been difficult to secure sponsorship a year after so many companies vowed to support Black-owned businesses and creatives.
A new exhibition at Mint Museum Randolph showcases the works of 25 different artists representing three different Charlotte art collectives, BLKMRKT, Brand the Moth and Goodyear Arts.
Artist Dammit Wesley and his business partner, Will Jenkins, are embracing the opportunity they now have to show the Charlotte art world that creators can look just like them: Black men who are successful entrepreneurs and see the world differently than their white counterparts.