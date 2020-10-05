-
The LYNX Blue Line will close Saturday and Sunday for annual maintenance and bus service will be added in place of light rail service, the Charlotte Area…
-
City and business leaders gathered Friday to mark the start of construction on a 198-unit affordable apartment complex along the Blue Line Light Rail…
-
It's been five months since the light rail extension debuted in north Charlotte. The $1.2 billion project was heralded as the future of Charlotte…
-
Charlotte Area Transit System says damage to overhead power lines early Monday morning has interrupted service on the Blue Line light rail between UNC…
-
With last week's opening of the Lynx Blue Line Extension, Charlotte Area Transit System on Monday discontinued some bus routes and revised others so they…
-
Trains were packed on the Lynx Blue Line Extension Friday morning as the $1.2 billion light rail line opened to the public for the first time. There was…
-
At long last, opening day is here for the $1.2 billion CATS Blue Line Extension. After ceremonies Friday morning, the light rail line from uptown to UNC…
-
It was only around 70 years ago that Charlotte had a booming trolley system, with dozens of orange-colored streetcars running up and down the middle of…
-
It was only around 70 years ago that Charlotte had a booming trolley system, with dozens of orange-colored streetcars running up and down the middle of…
-
Test trains are running again on the Blue Line light rail extension from uptown to northeast Charlotte, after problems with crossing gates forced a…