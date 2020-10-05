body cam lawsuit

-
Over the last two weeks, we've reported on what it takes to get CMPD to release police shooting video under a new state law. A judge heard from several…
This week, WFAE’s Lisa Worf has taken listeners through the process of seeking a court order to compel Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department to release…
A judge could rule Thursday whether to release CMPD video of an officer-involved shooting in June. That case was filed by WFAE last week. It's the first…
A new state law on police video got a lot of attention after the shooting of Keith Scott in September. The law passed in June means police departments can…