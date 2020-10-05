-
North Carolina's Thom Tillis on Monday became the second Senate Republican to promise a vote to block President Donald Trump's declaration of an emergency…
A new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll finds the majority of Americans oppose the president's national emergency declaration, don't believe there is an emergency and believe Trump's misusing his power.
Does Trump have the constitutional power to ignore a congressional vote that did not provide him all the money he wanted for a Southern border wall? That issue could be decided by the Supreme Court.
The proposal would temporarily extend deportation protections for some immigrants in exchange for funding for a border wall. But Democrats say the offer doesn't amount to much.