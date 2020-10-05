Brad Panovich

-
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is foreboding in his assessment Hurricane Florence."This storm is a monster. It’s big and vicious. It’s an extremely…
-
Updated 7:50 p.m.Hurricane Irma now has a westward path, but it will still have some effects on the Charlotte area with winds of 25-35 mph. One new…
-
Updated 5:35 p.m.While Hurricane Irma’s expected effect on the Charlotte area has weakened, the region will still likely receive winds of 25-35 mph.…
-
As Hurricane Irma makes its way closer to the Carolinas, there's one question on everyone's mind: How bad will this storm actually be? WCNC-TV…