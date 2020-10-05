-
Less than two months after opening a new $200 million nine-gate concourse, Charlotte-Douglas Airport is planning to expand again.The City Council Monday…
Charlotte Douglas International Airport's $2.5 billion expansion will hit a big milestone in a few weeks - the opening of an expanded Concourse A.The $130…
As the peak summer travel season approaches, Charlotte Aviation Director Brent Cagle is worried about long security lines. He says spring break was a…
Late last week, a judge dismissed two lawsuits against the City of Charlotte. Both were brought by taxi companies and alleged a pay-to-play scheme…
More than 44 million passengers flew through Charlotte-Douglas International Airport last year. That was a record, one that the airport hopes won’t stand…
Charlotte-Douglas airport’s calling card has long been low cost for airlines. CLT is the cheapest of the nation’s 25 largest airports for airlines to drop…
Amid an FBI investigation, a city ordered review and claims that corruption was at the heart of the original process, the Charlotte airport is re-opening…
The head of Charlotte Douglas International Airport says he will take an extra 30 days to decide the fate of the airport’s taxi contract. That contract…
Officials at Charlotte Douglas International are examining if they should continue to allow just three taxi companies sole rights to pick up passengers at…
US Airways called it "disappointing." House Speaker Thom Tillis called it "incredibly irresponsible" and "unwise." But Charlotte City Manager Ron…