-
A divided Senate voted 50 to 48 to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the high court. The bitter campaign could leave a mark on his reputation and on public confidence in the institution, legal experts say.
-
Updated at 11:31 p.m. ETA sharply divided Senate — reflecting a deeply divided nation — voted almost entirely along party lines Saturday afternoon to…
-
Here's a brief look at some key information about Kavanaugh as he begins his lifetime appointment to the nation's highest court.
-
The bitterly polarized U.S. Senate narrowly confirmed Brett Kavanaugh on Saturday to join the Supreme Court, delivering an election-season triumph to…
-
The FBI spoke with nine people as it looked into sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. He and Christine Blasey Ford apparently weren't among them.
-
The embattled Supreme Court nominee published an op-ed on the Wall Street Journal website Thursday evening while key GOP senators whose votes will be decisive continued to weigh their decision.
-
The White House has reportedly provided the FBI a list of witnesses it is allowed to speak to in its investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
-
With the midterms looming and women — especially Democratic women — already fired up, Republicans are taking a risk in continuing to back Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
-
Christine Blasey Ford presented her allegations against Brett Kavanaugh Thursday. He denied them. But how can either of them remember? Here's what science says about memory and trauma — and alcohol.
-
Updated 5:25 p.m.President Donald Trump is directing the FBI to launch a supplemental investigation into his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at the…