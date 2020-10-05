Brunch Bill

-
Charlotte City Council members will vote Monday night on allowing the sale of beer, wine and mixed drinks on Sundays beginning at 10:00 a.m. Cities and…
The Charlotte City Council's Economic Development Committee has recommended that the full city council change city rules to allow alcoholic beverage sales…
You may soon be able to buy alcohol before noon on Sundays in Mecklenburg County. A new law now allows that, but it’s up to local governments to opt in.…
The North Carolina General Assembly completed its primary work session for the year early Friday morning, but not before Republican legislators rolled out…
There's a good chance North Carolina will soon allow the sale of alcohol before noon on Sundays. Governor Roy Cooper is expected to sign what's called…