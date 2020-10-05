-
The North Carolina Democratic Party has filed a formal complaint against U.S. Sen Thom Tillis' campaign committee and the state Republican Party stemming…
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein says his office has determined that more than 2.5 million state residents were affected by Facebook’s privacy…
The Facebook CEO was grilled by members of the House of Representatives on Russian disinformation campaigns, third-party access to user data, abuses of Facebook's platform and other topics.
The CEO of Facebook testified before Congress for the first time on Tuesday. He apologized for allowing Facebook tools to be used to do harm — and vowed to take more responsibility over user content.
For some, the news is good: "It doesn't appear your Facebook information was shared with Cambridge Analytica." For others, it's not so clear.
As the company prepares to notify 87 million users whose data was misused by Cambridge Analytica, CNBC reports that Facebook is suspending Cubeyou over similar allegations.
Facebook now says Cambridge Analytica could have improperly accessed up to 87 million Facebook users. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Wednesday the social media giant made "a huge mistake"
NEW YORK — The Latest on Facebook's privacy scandal:2:45 p.m.Facebook is restricting the user data it allows outsiders to access as part of steps it's…
He will answer to Senate and House committees on the company's failure to protect users' personal data.
Facebook has announced a new layer of protection for users and their data, following the Cambridge Analytica data leak.