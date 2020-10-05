-
Charlotte's North End is a collection of new and old neighborhoods just north of uptown with about 9,000 residents. It's seeing a flood of new investment…
The Charlotte City Council on Monday approved a rezoning for the 72-acre Camp North End development off Statesville Avenue, north of uptown. The…
WFAE has a new initiative called Ask Us to let our audience suggest story ideas. On our website, we're asking what you're curious about in the Charlotte…
A New York developer wants to breathe new life into a historic industrial park off Statesville Avenue north of uptown. Camp North End would be a creative…