-
Charlotte Center City Partners says public and private funding is now in place to begin work on a long-discussed $11.5 million pedestrian bridge over…
-
Updated 4:04 p.m.Most musicians in Charlotte aren't getting rich following their passion. A new study of the city's music scene found the median income…
-
Walk down North Tryon street in uptown Charlotte on a weekday ten years ago, and the sidewalks were bustling – lots of khaki and blue. But on weekends the…
-
Charlotte has never been a Nashville or even an Atlanta when it comes to live music, but that's not to say a local scene doesn't exist here. It's just a…
-
Charlotte has never been a Nashville or even an Atlanta when it comes to live music, but that's not to say a local scene doesn't exist here. It's just a…
-
Forces are at work behind the scenes on a series of projects expected to transform the 50-block North Tryon Street area in Uptown Charlotte. Developers,…
-
The city of Charlotte won’t be removing benches from uptown to try to address homelessness… at least not for now. The the group that came up with the idea…
-
There was a chance this year, that for the first time in 67 years, Charlotte would not have a Thanksgiving Day Parade. Once Belk stepped down as the main…
-
In about two weeks, the Democratic National Convention will have come and gone in Charlotte. But a group of city officials and economic development…