Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Enrollment

-
Mecklenburg County's charter school enrollment grew to 21,028 this year, an even bigger increase than Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools budgeted for.CMS has…
-
Correction: An earlier version of this article included lab schools, which are affiliated with universities rather than school districts, in the charter…
-
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has seen its first significant enrollment drop, according to a report posted Monday. And the district’s Hispanic enrollment…
-
CMS has had to make room for 3,300 more students than what the state projected the district would have. The opening of eleven charter schools in the area…
-
More than 250,000 people in the Carolinas have signed up for health insurance through the federal marketplace or exchange that's part of the Affordable…