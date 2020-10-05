Charlotte Trees

-
A new study says Charlotte’s tree canopy declined significantly between 2012 and 2018, with residential development the biggest cause of widespread tree…
Charlotte's rapid development in the past 20 years has threatened the city’s tree canopy, with at least 400 total acres lost since 2012. Among those lost…
Charlotte has updated its rules for how developers can plant trees in the city’s most urban areas.City Council voted nine to two Monday night to adopt the…
Charlotte City Council members will decide Monday night whether to change rules for how developers can place trees in the city’s most urban areas. City…
Charlotte's tree canopy was little changed from 2012 to 2016, shrinking only slightly as trees were cut for development. A new study delivered to the City…
Does it seem like something's missing around Charlotte? Something small, green, or brown? Listener Hope Nicholls thinks so. She wrote in to FAQ City…
