-
Astronaut Christina Koch returned to Earth on Thursday after 328 days in space, a record for the longest spaceflight for a woman.Koch, who grew up in…
-
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — After nearly 11 months in orbit, the astronaut holding the record for the longest spaceflight by a woman can't wait to dig into…
-
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The world's first all-female spacewalking team made history high above Earth on Friday, working to replace a broken part of the…
-
The first all-female spacewalk is set to take place Oct. 21 with an astronaut from North Carolina — seven months delayed because NASA didn't have enough…
-
Astronaut Christina Koch spends her free time taking pictures of earth from 254 miles away aboard the International Space Station. She told Our State…