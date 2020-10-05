Civil Rights Movement

-
Mourners said goodbye Thursday to civil rights activist and minister, the Rev. Dr. C T Vivian, a top aide to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Vivian died…
-
A proposal that goes before Charlotte City Council members Monday evening would give historic landmark status to the former home of Reginald Armistice…
-
While walking home from church one night in 1944 in rural southeastern Alabama, an African-American woman named Recy Taylor was kidnapped at gunpoint and…
-
In 1961 the Friendship 9, a group of young African-American men, sat at the counter of McCrory’s Five and Dime in Rock Hill, South Carolina. The counter…
-
Mavis Staples of the legendary Staple Singers got her start as a teenager in the 50s in her family’s band. In the 60s, the Staple Singers, led the by the…
-
In 1961, 10 African-Americans were convicted of trespassing and breach of the peace for refusing to leave a McCrory’s store all-white lunch counter in…
-
Charlotte TalksToday is the 50th Anniversary of the signing of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the result of years of efforts and turbulence in America. Freedom rides,…
-
Charlotte TalksPart One: Soledad O'Brien on 'Black in America.' Soledad O'Brien is an award-winning journalist, documentarian and author. You may remember her as an…
-
Charlotte TalksBy all accounts, Dr. Benjamin Chavis is a North Carolina legacy. The civil rights leader was not only on the forefront of civil rights protests in the…
-
Friends, family, university presidents and politicians gathered for the funeral of civil rights pioneer Franklin McCain Friday afternoon at Friendship…