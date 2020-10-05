-
Mecklenburg County commissioners asked pointed questions Wednesday about Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools' purchase of a panic-alarm system that doesn't…
-
Former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent Clayton Wilcox, who resigned abruptly in July, was accused by at least two senior administrators of…
-
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board, which has ousted two superintendents in the last five years, is preparing to create an independent office that…
-
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ chief communications officer Tracy Russ announced Thursday that he’s stepping down immediately.Russ was hired by Clayton…
-
Updated 4 p.m. 8/2/2019Smarting from the fallout of two superintendent searches that ended in failure, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board voted Friday…
-
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Acting Superintendent Earnest Winston says he will not make any major administrative changes, for the time being, in the…
-
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Clayton Wilcox is resigning effective Aug. 2. The decision comes after the school board met in closed session…
-
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education will meet Friday morning to discuss the contract of recently suspended Superintendent Clayton…
-
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board has hired a global public relations firm for $30,000 that specializes in crisis management to deal with the…
-
The westside residents who gathered at a Freedom Drive school Monday night had hoped to hear Superintendent Clayton Wilcox talk about hiring a new…