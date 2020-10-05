Clean Air Carolina

-
Charlotte environmental activists and public officials on Tuesday called on the Trump administration to cancel its planned rollback of U.S. clean car…
-
A big producer of wood pellets has agreed to install pollution controls at two pellet plants, in Richmond and Sampson counties.Maryland-based Enviva…
-
A judge has declined to rule on a request to block some constitutional amendment questions approved by lawmakers from appearing on ballots this fall in…
-
Duke Energy has withdrawn a request for state permission to use an additive at its coal-fired power plants that caused problems two years ago with…