Gaston College has named John Hauser as its new president, starting June 1. He’s currently president of Carteret Community College and has more than 30…
A plan by state lawmakers to reroute lower-performing students otherwise bound for UNC schools through community college has garnered a lot of concern…
Some students applying to UNC system schools next year may not get an outright acceptance or rejection letter. Instead, the university may say, “We’ll…
The John M Belk Endowment is giving $10 million to help community college students in North Carolina complete their degrees. Most of that money will go…
Transferring from community college to UNC system schools can be tough, especially since students are never quite sure which credits will transfer. A new…