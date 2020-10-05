Concealed carry permit

-
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney is wary of a bill that would relax restrictions on carrying concealed handguns in North Carolina. Speaking…
-
As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office, gun rights advocates say the climate is right for new measures aimed at ensuring Second Amendment…
-
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office says it’s having trouble meeting a 14-day deadline for issuing new pistol purchase permits because of delays in…
-
A wide variety of North Carolina laws are poised to change, including where you can carry guns, what you need to vote and which clinics can provide…
-
Concealed handguns could soon be allowed in Mecklenburg county parks and recreational areas.The county doesn’t really have a choice. A state law last…
-
Gaston County Commissioners voted 6-0 Thursday night in support of a resolution that calls for the General Assembly to make gun permit records secret.…