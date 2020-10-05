-
Public health officials across North Carolina are continuing to use contact tracing in hopes of limiting spread of the coronavirus. When it works, they…
Mecklenburg County's health director says she's worried that contact tracing isn't working and that makes it hard to prevent the coronavirus from…
North Carolina’s top health official said Tuesday that the state’s coronavirus contact tracers have only been able to reach between one-third and one-half…
After weeks of keeping people home to “flatten the curve,” restrictions on U.S. businesses are loosening and the coronavirus pandemic response is moving…