Corrections

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools had 18 employees test positive for COVID-19 last week, up from seven the week before. The district has about 19,100 employees.
Charlotte voters are being asked to approve another $50 million in bonds for affordable housing this fall. Those public investments have gotten most of…
Davidson College issued a public apology on Wednesday for its support of slavery and other racist laws and policies, while announcing plans to consider…
Neighborhoods and other developments with the word "plantation" in their names are drawing enhanced scrutiny as the country reckons with racial injustice.…
UPDATED 1:30 p.m., June 25A weekend that started with Juneteenth celebrations on Beatties Ford Road in northwest Charlotte evolved into nightly block…
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police Capt. Brad Koch has been a regular at Black Lives Matter marches over the past two weeks, mostly welcomed. But when he showed…
Workers who aren’t usually eligible for unemployment are getting some financial relief through a federal stimulus program. North Carolina is working on…
Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly described the letter from Charlotte Latin Head of School Chuck Baldecchi as saying there was a…
Correction: An earlier version of this story said fifth-graders got the questions about sexual orientation and gender identity, but a CMS official says…
A new option for pain relief in labor is gaining popularity in the United States -- nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas. At least five…