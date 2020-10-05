Crisis Assistance Ministry

-
Housing advocates are calling on North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to guarantee safe housing for the state's homeless population to help prevent the spread…
One of Charlotte's biggest housing stories this year has been the effort to find homes for hundreds of displaced residents at Lake Arbor apartments in…
Stephanie Cooper-Lewter, who was tapped in 2018 to lead Charlotte's quest to shed it's "50th of 50" label for lack of economic opportunity, will leave to…
Mecklenburg County's annual report on homelessness and housing instability shows that despite some progress, the need for lower-cost housing continues to…
Tenants being displaced by the planned closure of a west Charlotte apartment complex need about $350,000 for temporary housing and other relocation…