Nikole Hannah-Jones' decision to join the faculty at Howard University rather than UNC Chapel Hill follows an extended and public fight over whether UNC would give her tenure. Joe Killian of the left-leaning NC Policy Watch, who has interviewed both Hannah-Jones and Walter Hussman Jr., the major donor who emailed concerns about Hannah Jones to university leaders, joins WFAE's "All Things Considered" host Gwendolyn Glenn.
Critical race theory is something that has come up in different conversations surrounding education and politics, but what exactly does it mean in practice?
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools released a video of a controversial talk by anti-racism author Ibram X. Kendi after two top North Carolina Republicans called it divisive and dangerous. But most people still can't watch it.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has drawn fire from two top Republicans, Senate leader Phil Berger and Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, over the superintendent's decision to pay anti-racism author Ibram X. Kendi to speak to district leaders. It's the lastest flare-up in a national battle over critical race theory and how to talk about racism.
An NBC News analysis finds at least 165 local and national groups are trying to disrupt or block lessons on race and gender. NBC reporter Tyler Kingkade explores who is waging this fight, and why.
Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley also said he wanted to understand "white rage" in a tense exchange that Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz had with him and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
Legislators are calling Critical Race Theory divisive and pushing to ban it in classrooms. NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Gloria Ladson-Billings, one of the first to apply the theory in education.
The star New York Times reporter's bid for a tenured professorship has run aground on racial politics and an approach to journalism that runs counter to the donor whose name adorns the school.
NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro and Barbara Sprunt break down the Republican led efforts in the U.S. to discourage educators from teaching critical race theory in grade-level schools.
NPR's Scott Simon talks with historian Julian Hayter, of the University of Richmond, about the push-back on using Critical Race Theory to teach American history.