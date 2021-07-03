Critical Race Theory

Nikole Hannah-Jones' decision to join the faculty at Howard University rather than UNC Chapel Hill follows an extended and public fight over whether UNC would give her tenure. Joe Killian of the left-leaning NC Policy Watch, who has interviewed both Hannah-Jones and Walter Hussman Jr., the major donor who emailed concerns about Hannah Jones to university leaders, joins WFAE's "All Things Considered" host Gwendolyn Glenn.

