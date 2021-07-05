What Is Critical Race Theory?

There has been a lot of talk about critical race theory recently. It has been discussed in both an educational and political context.

Some say it’s a necessary way to look at how racism has shaped history and everyday life, while others argue it pits people against each other.

In this episode of Charlotte Talks, we'll explore the origins of critical race theory as well as its influence on politics and education.

Guests

Ann Doss Helms, education reporter at WFAE

Tehia Starker Glass, associate professor of elementary education and educational psychology, anti-racism in urban education certificate program director at Cato College of Education, director of diversity and inclusion at UNC Charlotte

Delece Smith-Barrow, education editor at Politico