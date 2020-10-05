-
A federal judge on Wednesday accepted the guilty plea of a longtime North Carolina state lawmaker who acknowledged conducting a scheme to funnel campaign…
RALEIGH — A Republican who played a prominent role in drawing North Carolina districts that were declared gerrymanders by courts resigned Thursday from…
RALEIGH — A Republican lawmaker who played a prominent role in North Carolina’s redistricting process announced Friday that he will not seek reelection…
State. Rep. David Lewis of Harnett County has amended a bill to stop political operatives from harvesting absentee mail ballot request forms.Lewis’s…
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday in a North Carolina gerrymandering case that could determine how far state legislatures can draw maps…
Lawmakers convene in Raleigh today as Republicans aim to make the most of their last days with a veto-proof majority. The General Assembly will be tasked…