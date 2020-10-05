Deadly Protests in Charlottesville

-
A small group of white supremacist demonstrators and hundreds of counter protesters marched in the nation’s capital Sunday on the one-year anniversary of…
-
A small group of white supremacist demonstrators rallied next to the White House on Sunday, one year after the "Unite The Right" demonstration by the same…
-
COMMENTARY:The number and exuberance of white nationalists who descended on Charlottesville sent emotional tremors through the nation. Some worried that…
-
A year after white supremacists marched through town with tiki torches, Charlottesville residents say they wanted people to know the city "isn't a hashtag."
-
"How [do] they want to represent themselves?" one expert asked. "Is it with Nazi-like symbolism or imagery or is it in polo shirts and khakis ... that could be more palatable to the American public?"
-
Kathleen Belew's new book explores the impact of the Vietnam War on America's white power movement; Belew says that movement was behind a lot of domestic terror attacks attributed to "lone wolves."
-
The concert will be hosted by Dave Matthews, who started his band in Charlottesville, VA in 1991.
-
Since the violent clashes earlier this month in Charlottesville, Virginia, communities across the South have been debating the future of their own…
-
Communities across the South face renewed pressure to remove Confederate monuments, following the deadly weekend violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.…
-
After shifting statements from the president about the racist violence in Virginia, a new NPR/ PBS NewsHour/Marist poll finds most Americans didn't like the way Trump handled the situation.