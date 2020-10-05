Deborah Ross

-
It seems October surprises aren’t just for presidential candidates.Monday night, an audio recording came to light showing North Carolina Senator Richard…
-
This week we talk about the debate between the two North Carolina U.S. Senate candidates, incumbent Republican Richard Burr and Democratic challenger…
-
North Carolina voters will help to determine the balance of power in the United States Senate next month. Republican Incumbent Richard Burr is seeking a…
-
The big story in Charlotte has been the shooting of Keith Scott and the protests that followed. And also the release of police body and dash cam video of…
-
In 2014, the race between Kay Hagan and Thom Tillis set the record as the most expensive U.S. Senate election in history.In contrast, the 2016 race…
-
This week, we focus on the race for U.S. Senate in North Carolina. Ads in the race began airing this week. Incumbent Republican Richard Burr is seen as…
-
U.S. Senator Richard Burr is one of the big name Republicans not attending their party convention in Cleveland this week. Still, the Senior Senator from…
-
The latest fundraising numbers are in for the campaigns of North Carolina’s top two races.Those races are for governor and U.S. senator. And in both…
-
March 15 is, of course, primary day here in North Carolina. And the ballots will list more than just the presidential candidates.Morning Edition host…