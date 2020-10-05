-
Plans for a major redevelopment of two-blocks along North Tryon Street in uptown Charlotte have fallen apart after several partners involved couldn't…
Mecklenburg County manager Dena Diorio has a buzzword when touting the quarter-cent sales tax: Transparency.In a recent meetings, Diorio has said -…
Mecklenburg County officials say it will take about two years or more for all of the county’s 5,000 employees to complete required racial equity training.…
Mecklenburg County Commissioners will consider conducting the next revaluation of residents’ property four years sooner than past re-appraisals at…
Mecklenburg County's proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year would make significant increases in spending in most areas of the county budget:…
Dr. Marcus Plescia has resigned as head of the Mecklenburg County Health Department, effective Aug. 4, capping off months of uncertainty about his future…
Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio says she's frustrated by accusations that the county tried to cover up big delays in telling women results of their…
The Mecklenburg County Health Department is facing an independent review after county leaders say the department failed to notify 185 low-income women…
Mecklenburg County will begin training all 5,300 of its employees to deal with active shooter situations. County Manager Dena Dioro says the county…
Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio recommends that the county’s property tax rate stays the same next year. Diorio released her recommended budget…