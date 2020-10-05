-
The North Carolina Rules Review Commission has approved a rule change that allows dental hygienists working in high-need areas to provide preventive care…
Not too long ago, Tiffany Ghent's tooth began to hurt. It was one in the back at the top, and it kept getting infected and causing her face to swell. She…
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that North Carolina's dental board violated antitrust laws. In a 6-3 decision, the justices said the board cannot…
Charlotte TalksDental education and regular dental care are important factors in keeping our bodies healthy. Poor dental health can create problems ranging from…
In North Carolina, about half of all kids enrolled in Medicaid did not receive dental care in 2011. That's nothing to brag about, but it's in line with…