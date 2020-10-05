-
Dominion Energy said Wednesday that a wind-energy pilot project off the Virginia coast is ready for commercial service. The utility wants to make the port of Hampton Roads the hub for building future offshore wind projects along the East Coast. But North Carolina also has its eye on that business.
Duke Energy turned a profit of $660 million for the last three months of 2019, up 42% from a year ago. Duke attributed the growth in part to new…
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A utility company in South Carolina finished removing all the coal ash from the site of a nearly 50-year-old power plant on the Wateree…
Gov. Roy Cooper says it's time to end legislative battles over wind energy and make sure it's part of a future clean energy system in North…
Duke Energy's second-quarter profit rose 64% from a year ago, as higher rates and other fees boosted revenues and hot weather drove energy use.Profits…
Updated 4:19 p.m.A federal appeals court on Friday tossed out another key permit for the $7.5 billion Atlantic Coast Pipeline that deals with the…
Dominion Energy is offering buyouts less than three months after purchasing the parent company of South Carolina Electric & Gas.
Dominion Energy says it will appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court after a lower court declined to reconsider throwing out a permit allowing the Atlantic Coast…
Methane that leaks from natural gas wells and pipelines or is vented during pipeline testing contributes to destruction of the ozone layer. Dominion…
Legal delays on key environmental permits for the $7 billion Atlantic Coast Pipeline are starting to hit home for the pipeline's owners - and raise…