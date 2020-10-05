-
Duke Energy is starting a new business to lease solar power facilities to small and medium-sized companies in the Carolinas. Duke Energy Clean Energy…
-
Duke Energy's commercial renewable energy division is expanding into New York State by buying one of that state's largest solar energy farms. Duke…
-
Duke Energy's commercial energy division has bought six solar projects in Georgia. Duke Energy Renewables acquired the sites from solar developer…
-
Duke Energy's commercial power business has bought six solar projects in eastern North Carolina. Duke Energy Renewables says all six sites were developed…
-
Duke Energy says it’s on track to beat its goal for renewable energy use over the next few years, so it’s raising the bar. The pledge came in the…
-
Duke Energy has signed a deal with aerospace giant Lockheed Martin for power from a solar farm Duke completed recently in Conetoe, N.C., east of Rocky…
-
Duke Energy plans to add two more solar energy projects to its North Carolina power network next year, as it works to meet state requirements for clean…
-
Corning Inc. is boosting its use of renewable energy in North Carolina through a big solar power deal announced Monday with a division of Charlotte-based…