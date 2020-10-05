Durham Confederate monument toppled

-
Communities across the South face renewed pressure to remove Confederate monuments, following the deadly weekend violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.…
-
A Charlotte-area lawmaker who pushed for the 2015 state law that bars state or local governments from removing Confederate memorials says Monday's…
-
2:45 p.m.A North Carolina sheriff says he has identified some of the people who toppled a nearly century-old Confederate statue, and he plans to charge…
-
A crowd of people gathered in downtown Durham late Monday to witness the toppling of a long-time Confederate monument. On Twitter, Governor Roy Cooper…