-
The long-planned redevelopment of the old Eastland Mall site in east Charlotte will require public investment of $50 million to $54 million, city officials say. Meanwhile, Charlotte's MLS team will locate only its youth academy headquarters there. And city incentives to the team and Panthers have shrunk.
-
Almost eight years after Charlotte's Eastland Mall was torn down, a massive, new development has finally been planned for the site -- one that will surely…
-
The city of Charlotte and a developer have filed a request to rezone the former Eastland Mall site for a development that could include apartments,…
-
Plans to redevelop the site of Charlotte’s old Eastland Mall continue to take shape. On Wednesday, the community will have another chance to give input to…
-
Crosland Southeast, Charlotte’s preferred developer for the Eastland Mall site, said it might try to use $17.5 million the city has set aside for an…
-
The City Council voted unanimously Monday night to spend $250,000 to study 70 acres of the Eastland Mall site with the developer, Crosland…
-
Charlotte City Council members Monday evening could take another step toward the proposed redevelopment of the old Eastland Mall site.Last month, members…
-
Two of the four development groups that offered proposals for redeveloping the old Eastland Mall site have joined forces, and won the endorsement of city…
-
The effort to redevelop the mostly vacant Eastland Mall site is back on the agenda for a Charlotte City Council committee Monday. In March, the city…
-
The Charlotte City Council likely won't approve an agreement to redevelop the vacant Eastland Mall site until at least next February. That's in a…