The two major-party U.S. Senate candidates in North Carolina are traveling the state this weekend trying to energize their allies with speeches and visits…
A Charlotte resident who survived Ebola prayed, cried and laughed with her husband Wednesday as they shared stories of what they've gone through the last…
S.I.M. International says another American serving with the Charlotte-based charity has contracted Ebola. The name of the doctor has not been…
Several American missionaries serving in Liberia during the Ebola outbreak are now in Charlotte. They're healthy, but they'll remain in quarantine as a…
Nearly a month after the start of the new fiscal year, North Carolina legislative leaders say they’ve finally agreed on the outline of a state budget.Both…