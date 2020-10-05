Election 2015

-
Jennifer Roberts begins her Tuesday with a busy official schedule to go along with her new official title. She was sworn in as mayor of Charlotte at a…
The CMS school board will have one new member. Elyse Dashew will join incumbents Ericka Ellis-Stewart and Mary McCray on the board as an at-large…
In Huntersville, challenger John Aneralla easily unseated four-term Mayor Jill Swain after an unusuallycombative election campaign, winning 59 percent of…
It’s time for Jennifer Roberts to update her profile on LinkedIn. The former teacher, businesswoman, and diplomat is now Charlotte’s mayor-elect.The…
SUNDAY HEADLINES: State public safety officials say a friend and campaign donor of Gov. Pat McCrory got his company’s prison maintenance contracts…
Last night the McGlohon Theater housed a show featuring plenty of talking points, odd questions and, at times, substantive debate on issues affecting…
Early voting starts Thursday and on the ballot is a significant change to local government besides who'll be mayor or serve on city council. Mecklenburg…
The next mayor of Charlotte will get an annual salary of $23,000, an expense account worth up to $14,800 and an office atop the Government Center with…
Charlotte voters will pick a new mayor November 3rd and a new poll shows the Democrat Jennifer Roberts leading the race. The Charlotte Observer poll of…
A field of eight mayoral candidates is now down to two. Jennifer Roberts beat Democratic incumbent Dan Clodfelter by nearly 10 percent. She faces…